Sardar Azmoun befriends Paulo Dybala, awaits first Roma start

Romapress - Iranian attacker Sardar Azmoun is yet to make a significant appearance for Roma since having joined the club in the summer on loan.

Over the past few weeks, Azmoun is said to have been completing his recovery process from a muscle injury suffered with Bayer Leverkusen in pre-season.

As a result, the striker has been unable to feature more prominently in Roma’s line-up.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Azmoun is hoping to obtain his first start for Jose Mourinho’s team in the coming weeks after having been excluded from the club’s UEFA list for their Europa League campaign.

Azmoun quickly became good friends with Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes in particular and has smoothly integrated with the rest of the team.

The plan is to have Azmoun start for the Giallorossi in one of their regular midweek fixtures as the capital club face a busy schedule all the way until the end of this year.