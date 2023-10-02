Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Arabnews - A furious row erupted on Monday after an Iranian football club tried to use a match against Saudi opponents for political propaganda.

The AFC Champions League match at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan between Sepahan and Jeddah team Al-Ittihad was called off when the Iranian club refused to remove political banners and busts of the late Revolutionary Guard warlord Qassem Soleimani from the edge of the pitch.

Al-Itiihad staff and some players noted the busts and banners at an initial pitch inspection, and reported the issue to the referee and observers from the Asian Football Confederation. AFC rules explicitly outlaw the use of a football match to promote a political message. Confederation officials asked Sepahan staff to remove the offending propaganda, but they refused.

After requesting a delay of half an hour to assess the situation, the Saudi team and staff left the stadium to head to the airport and back to Saudi Arabia.

The confederation said Monday’s second round group stage match had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances. The AFC reiterates its commitment toward ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in March to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tension. Home-and-away football matches between Saudi and Iranian teams resumed only in September, after being played at neutral venues since 2016.