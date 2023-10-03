Persepolis defeat Al Duhail in 2023/24 Matchday 2 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team of Iran defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 1-0 in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League (ACL) Matchday 2 on Monday.

Omid Alishah scored in the 63rd minute in Doha’s Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Persepolis could have scored more goals but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

The two sides had met eight times in the competition, with Al Duhail just edging the head-to-head record with four wins to Persepolis’ three, while they only shared the spoils once in the 2017 Round of 16 encounter at Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis had lost their opening match against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Tehran two weeks ago.

Al Nassr also defeated Tajikistan’s Istiklol 3-1 in Group E.

Persepolis will welcome Istiklol to Tehran in Matchday 3, while Al Duhail travel to Riyadh to face Al Nassr.