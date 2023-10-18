Iran down Qatar to win Jordan football tournament [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran national football team defeated Qatar 4-0 Tuesday night to win Jordan’s four-nation tournament.

Team Melli scored four goals in 10 minutes at the Amman International Stadium.

Hossein Kanani opened the scoring for Iran in the 69th minute.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. Sardar Azmoun scored the third goal two minutes later and Kanani completed his brace in the 79th minute.

Iran had previously defeated Jordan 3-1 on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Iraq won the bronze medal, beating Jordan on penalties.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the team have been drawn along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.