Sardar Azmoun returns to Jose Mourinho’s disposal after injury scare

Romapress - Good news for Jose Mourinho as Roma turn their attention to this weekend’s fixture with Inter Milan.

After an initial injury scare versus Monza, Sardar Azmoun returned to group training earlier today.

The Iranian striker is expected to be called up for the match against Inter despite numerous reports suggested the recent calf muscle injury could limit his usage for a while.

Azmoun sat out the past few days and is hoping to be able to contribute off the bench on Sunday evening at San Siro.