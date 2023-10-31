Mehdi Taremi keen on January move to Real Madrid

Thehardtackle - Mehdi Taremi is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window, boosting Los Blancos’ hopes of signing him.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Mehdi Taremi is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. And the prolific 31-year-old striker is keen on joining Los Blancos in the January transfer window. So, a deal might see the light of day, even if it is in the form of a loan arrangement.

Mehdi Taremi has been one of the most underrated strikers in Europe since joining FC Porto from Rio Ave in August 2020. The quickness the Iranian striker showed to adapt to life in the Primeira Liga was surprising, considering his first exposure to football in Europe came in the 2019/20 season.

The 31-year-old has been the leading light for FC Porto in the last three seasons. And Taremi was one of the most prolific strikers in the world last term. But talks of a summer move distracted the experienced striker, who has managed only three goals and three assists in 13 appearances thus far.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham were keen on signing the veteran striker this past summer. Meanwhile, Serie A heavyweights are also interested in him. But a move did not materialise, as he remained at FC Porto. Taremi’s stock remains high, with Real Madrid interested in him.

Signing a player on the wrong side of 30 is uncharacteristic of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos usually preferring to pursue someone whose peak years are ahead of him. But they have shown that they are not averse to a compromise after completing a loan deal for Joselu this past summer.

But after choosing not to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, the Merengues need a prolific striker in January. They have been overly dependent on Jude Bellingham, a midfielder, for regular goals in the final third. But that is not a healthy pattern, meaning going for a striker in January is imperative for Real Madrid. And Taremi has reportedly offered himself to the Spanish club.

The prolific 31-year-old striker wants to play for Real Madrid, even if he completes a loan move to the Santiago Bernabeu. But the Spanish giants do not usually delve into the market for a winter signing. So, it will be interesting to see if a January move sees the light of day.