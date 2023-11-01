Iran’s Oladghobad Named AFC Futsal Player of Year

Tasnim – Iran’s futsal player Moslem Oladghobad was named the AFC Futsal Player of the Year.

He was confirmed as the AFC Futsal Player of the Year after guiding his nation to the Final of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022, where he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Saudi Arabian sensation Salem Al Dawsari and Australian icon Samantha Kerr clinched the prestigious AFC Player of the Year Award in the men’s and women’s categories respectively at the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 on Tuesday at the Qatar National Convention Centre’s Al Mayassa Theater.