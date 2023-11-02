GHODDOS AND MBEUMO NOMINATED FOR PL AWARDS

Brentfordfc - Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos and Bryan Mbeumo have been recognised by the Premier League for their impact in October.

Ghoddos and Mbeumo are both in the running for Goal of the Month, while the latter has also been nominated for Player of the Month.

Ghoddos’s nomination comes for his strike against Burnley at Gtech Community Stadium.

Three minutes after his introduction, with the Bees leading 2-0, a headed clearance dropped towards Ghoddos 25 yards out.

The attacker took one touch to control the ball before arrowing a fierce half-volley beyond James Trafford. It was a fitting way to wrap up an impressive first home win of the campaign.

Mbeumo also scored a Goal of the Month contender against Burnley.

Just after the hour mark, a fantastic move down the right saw Kristoffer Ajer combine with Neal Maupay.

The right-back carried on his run inside and laid it off to Mbeumo, who thundered a shot into the top corner.