Roma Hero Sardar Azmoun Delivers Verdict on First Serie A Goal [VIDEO]

Yardbarker - Sardar Azmoun got off the mark in the Roma shirt for the first time since joining the club on loan from Bayer Leverkusen toward the end of the summer transfer window. Jose Mourinho’s men were 1-0 down going into stoppages when the ‘Iranian Messi’ launched a comeback, which resulted in Giallorossi beating Lecce 2-1.

Following an injury-plagued start to his Serie A career, the 28-year-old forward has tried to earn a prominent role in Mourinho’s set-up, but to no avail. Before tonight, Azmoun only featured in 58 minutes of top-flight action this season, finding his first-team opportunities at Roma at a premium.

He came close to scoring his first Roma goal against Monza. However, the post deflected what would’ve been a late winner before Stephan El Shaarawy netted a winning strike in stoppages. But there was no denying this evening as Azmoun found a way past in-form Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone before Romelu Lukaku completed the comeback.

Thrilled with his maiden league goal for Roma, Azmoun dedicated his breakthrough to his family and opened up on his emotions after leaving his mark at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Unbelievably beautiful, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I worked so hard. I love this team and this city, my daughter was born here,” the Roma hero said, as quoted by TMW. “I dedicate this win to my family.“