Nassaji suffer home loss against Navbahor in ACL Matchday 4 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Navbahor kept the heat up at the top of Group D in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 on Monday with a convincing 3-1 win against Nassaji Mazandaran at the Azadi stadium.

The win took the Uzbekistan side to 10 points, level with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal SFC, who defeated Mumbai City 2-0.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring nonetheless after seven minutes of play, when the defense failed to clear properly, the wayward header dropped in Igor Gulban’s path with the Uzbek defender lashing a first-time volley in exquisite fashion to make it 1-0.

Navbahor doubled their lead with 21 minutes on the clock with some route-one play, when full-back Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldashev saw Ostun Urunov’s run and floated a long ball into his path, with the forward then making no mistake beating the keeper following a short run into the area before striking home.

Just two minutes had passed after the break when Uronov doubled his tally and added Navbahor’s third in the most aesthetically skillful ways, when Jamshid Iskanderov sent a ball his way above the defense, and Uronov somehow managed to catch it in the air with the back of his heel, just about changing its direction goalwards.

After 68 minutes, the home side clawed one goal back through Azadi, who received Mohammedreza Abbasi’s cross and promptly slotted home to, refusing to celebrate as his side pushed on in the final minute, the-afc.com reported.

Navbahor will appreciate the push they got from the win, as they go head to head against Al Hilal SFC at the end of the month at home in a game that could define the group, while Nassaji Mazandaran will host Mumbai City FC at the same stadium.