Iran suffer last-gasp loss against England at 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran suffered a late 2-1 loss against England in the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Unmarked Abolfazl Zamani found the back of the net in the 31st minute for Iran but two second-half’s goals from Reiss Russell-Denny and Joel Ndala sealed a win for England.

Reiss leveled the score after the hour mark with a strike from outside the area and Ndala scored the winner in the added time after Iran goalkeeper Arsha Shakouri failed to clear the ball and the England forward found the back of the empty net.

Earlier in the day, Brazil defeated New Caledonia 9-0.

Iran, who had defeated Brazil 3-2 in their opening Group C match, will play New Caledonia on Friday in a must-win game.