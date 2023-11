Jahanbakhsh to Miss Uzbekistan Match in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Tasnim – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will miss the match against Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Tashkent in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Jahanbakhsh suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Hong Kong in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday, where Team Melli won the match 4-0.

The Feyenoord winger was forced to leave the field in the 74th minute.