Sardar Azmoun to act as Paulo Dybala’s replacement

Romapress - Iranian attacker Sardar Azmoun is expected to earn more minutes with the Giallorossi in the upcoming second part of the season.

Faced with a complicated December schedule, Jose Mourinho is set to rotate the team’s line-up more heavily, giving Azmoun a more prominent role compared the first three months of the season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Azmoun – who joined Roma on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer – will be regularly utilized as Paulo Dybala’s replacement throughout the next month.

Dybala’s conditions have improved over the last few weeks, but the Argentine forward’s fragility has prompted Mourinho to reconsider Azmoun’s contribution to the team.

The Iran international showed plenty of good things when coming off the bench for Roma and this, in turn, has allowed him to rise in Mourinho’s ranks.