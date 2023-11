Sepahan Parts Ways with Brazilian Defender Junior

Tasnim – Sepahan football club parted company with Brazilian defender Nilson Junior.

The 32-year-old player had penned a two-year deal with Sepahan in August 2022.

He played 26 matches for Sepahan and scored one goal.

Sepahan, headed by Jose Morais, is a title contender in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League.