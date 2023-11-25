Porto President Reveals Milan Made ‘Ridiculous Offers’ for Taremi

Tasnim – Porto football club’s president, Pinto Da Costa, said that AC Milan tried for Mehdi Taremi with ridiculous offers.

The Rossoneri looked around for a new number nine in the summer transfer market and began targeting the 31-year-old Iranian striker late in the window.

It held a number of meetings with its Portuguese counterparts and ultimately offered a deal worth €18m total, which was accepted by Porto, but then it hit a snag in contract talks with the striker.

Speaking to SIC via Calciomercato.com, Da Costa discussed Taremi’s future and the offers he’s already received as his contract with Porto draws closer to expiring.

“We have to be realistic. Taremi has offers that he hasn’t accepted yet, to earn €10m a year. Gentlemen, give me €10m for Taremi and another €10m for the tax authorities and I will renew his contract.

“Yes, Milan tried in the summer with ridiculous offers that was not even worth talking about. It was not even close to the value of the clause.”

Taremi is expected to leave Porto on a free transfer next summer and Inter is seriously interested in signing the striker.