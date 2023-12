Taremi Scores against Famalicao in Liga [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Porto football team earned a 3-0 away win over Famalicao in Portugal’s Liga Saturday night.

Evanilson opened the scoring for the visiting team just nine minutes into the match.

Taremi made the scoreboard 2-0 just before the break.

Famalicao midfielder Zaydou Youssouf was sent off in the 81st minute.

With three minutes remaining, Francisco Conceicao scored Porto’s third goal.