Mourinho thrilled with Azmoun’s potential

Tehran Times - Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun has proven vital in Roma’s recent run of games and Jose Mourinho is thrilled with his potential.

Azmoun – who joined the capital club on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer – was finally able to earn consistent minutes off the bench in some of the Giallorossi’s most thrilling wins of the season.

Azmoun’s impact proved invaluable in the matches against Monza, Lecce, Udinese and Sassuolo, his contribution ranging from scoring his first goal for Roma to helping in the build-up to Dybala’s magnificent goal versus Udinese.

His most recent appearance versus Sassuolo once again showed Azmoun’s eagerness to contribute to the team’s cause.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Iranian striker has grown immensely in Mourinho’s estimation: the Special One is thrilled with Azmoun’s potential and could soon give him a chance to play from the start, perhaps in Dybala’s place during Roma’s upcoming busy schedule.