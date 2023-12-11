Majid Jalali named Iran football technical director

Tehran Times - Majid Jalali has been named as the new technical director of the Iran national football team.

Jalali replaced Mirshad Majedi in the position.

He has previously worked as coach in Iranian teams, namely Vahdat, Pas, Foolad, Paykan, Nassaji and Saipa.

With one month remaining to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the football federation of Iran has chosen the former coach for the job.

Iran will have to participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024, where Team Melli are drawn along with the UAE, Hong Kong, and Palestine in Group C.

The technical director, as stated by FIFA, is responsible for the strategy, development and technical direction of the Technical Directorate, preparation and implementation of technical programs at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future.