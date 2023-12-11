Sardar Azmoun likely to miss 2023 AFC Asian Cup

MNA – Iran national football team striker Sardar Azmoun will likely miss the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the injury.

The Roma attacker suffered an injury in the match against Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Azmoun came on in the first half as Paulo Dybala’s replacement but was forced to exit at the hour mark after sustaining a calf injury.

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sport, Azmoun’s injury appears to be relatively serious compared to Dybala’s.

He could end up missing around 20 days of action which would exclude him from Roma’s upcoming games with Bologna, Napoli, and Juventus.

Also, the pivotal player will remain doubtful for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Team Melli are drawn along with the UAE, Hong Kong, and Palestine.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 in Doha.

Meanwhile, Iran national football team player Vahid Amiri has missed the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to a foot injury. According to Tehran Times, the Persepolis winger suffered a hamstring tear in the match against Al Nassr in the 2023 AFC Champions League in mid-September in Tehran and came off the bench in the match against Tajikistan’s Istiklol in Dushanbe in early November but his hamstring injury seems to have worsened and he would require some more time now.