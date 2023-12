Sanat Naft Coach Veisi Steps Down after Loss against Gol Gohar

Tasnim – Abdollah Veisi stepped down as head coach of Sanat Naft football team after losing to Gol Gohar.

Gol Gohar defeated struggling Sanat Naft 1-0 in Abadan and moved up to seventh place, seven points adrift of Iran Professional League (IPL) leader Esteghlal.

Sanat Naft remained 13th, two points above the relegation zone.

Veisi stepped down from his role soon after the match.

He was named Sanat Naft coach in March and helped the Abadan-based football team avoid relegation last season.