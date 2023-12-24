Iran’s women's football defender Mohammadi dies in car crash

Tehran Times - Iran’s women’s football team defender Melika Mohammadi died in a car crash Saturday night.

She was 23.

Mohammadi represented Iran at senior level during the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification.

Her teammates Zahra Khajavi and Behnaz Taherkhani were also taken to the hospital in the rollover crash.

The accident happened in Bam, Kerman Province, when the Bam Khatoon players were returning form the training.

Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathy to Mohammadi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.

