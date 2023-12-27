Lucas Alcaraz officially named Nassaji coach

Mehdi Rahmati   Luis Lucas Alcaraz González  

Luis Lucas Alcaraz González 

Tehran Times - Spanish coach Luis Lucas Alcaraz González has been officially named head coach of Nassaji football club.

Alcarez, who most recently headed the Spanish football club Ibiza, has penned an18-monty dela with the Iranian top-flight club.

Nassaji parted company with Mehdi Rahmati last week following poor results in Iran football league.

“First, I would like to say I’m very happy to be her. After 20 years coaching in Spain, I wanted to experience a new challenge,” Alcaraz said.

“Iran football, in my opinion, is very competitive and I accepted to work in the country soon after I received the offer,” the Spaniard added.

Nassaji are 15th in the Iran 16-team table.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top