Lucas Alcaraz officially named Nassaji coach

Tehran Times - Spanish coach Luis Lucas Alcaraz González has been officially named head coach of Nassaji football club.

Alcarez, who most recently headed the Spanish football club Ibiza, has penned an18-monty dela with the Iranian top-flight club.

Nassaji parted company with Mehdi Rahmati last week following poor results in Iran football league.

“First, I would like to say I’m very happy to be her. After 20 years coaching in Spain, I wanted to experience a new challenge,” Alcaraz said.

“Iran football, in my opinion, is very competitive and I accepted to work in the country soon after I received the offer,” the Spaniard added.

Nassaji are 15th in the Iran 16-team table.