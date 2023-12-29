Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Nassaji [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past struggling Nassaji 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Shahab Zahedi scored the winner with a header in the 31st minute in Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis are third with 29 points, two points behind leaders Sepahan.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan suffered a 3-1 away loss to Gol Gohar.

Alireza Alizadeh opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute. Sepahan midfielder Arshia Sarshogh was shown his second yellow card in the 47th minute.

Roberto Torres made the scoreboard 2-0 five minutes later. Shahriar Moghanlou pulled a goal back before the hour mark. With two minutes remaining, Masih Zahedi scored Gol Gohar’s third goal.