Sepahan suffer third successive loss, Persepolis held [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team suffered their third defeat in a row, losing to Iran football dark horses Shams Azar 1-0 on Monday.

In Qazvin’s Sardar Azadegan Stadium, Rahman Jafari scored the winner just six minutes into the match.

It was Sepahan’s third consecutive loss after losing to Aluminum and Gol Gohar.

In Rafsanjan, Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw by Mes. Shahab Zahedi was on target for the visiting team three minutes before the break and Mes Brazilian forward Luciano Pereira leveled the score form the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

Esteghlal remain top of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) tabbe with 32 points, followed by Sepahan (31) and Persepolis (30).

On Wednesday, Zob Ahan will host Gol Gohar and Foolad play Nassaji.

