Roma Asked to Let Sardar Azmoun Participate at Asian Cup

Tasnim – Iran has sent an official letter to Roma requesting the Italian club let Sardar Azmoun leave the team on international duty to attend the upcoming Asian Cup tournament.

Azmoun’s name was included in the preliminary squad list of Iran but his availability for the Asian Cup, which starts on January 12, is still questionable.

In a statement, the Iranian federation wrote, “The Football Federation has sent an official letter to Roma and according to FIFA rules, has requested the presence of the national team captain and is negotiating with Roma officials to obtain agreement for the player’s presence.”

“The Football Association is waiting for the decision until the end of the AFC timed ultimatum. The Italian club must first release the player, after which the final list and 26-member national team for the Asian Nations Cup will be announced.”