Romell Quioto Linked with Tractor: Report

Tasnim – Honduran forward Romell Samir Quioto Robinson has reportedly been linked with a move to Iranian football club Tractor.

The 33-year-old striker has most recently played in Canadian team CF Montréal.

He started his playing career in C.D.S. Vida in 2010 and has also played in Wisła Kraków, Houston Dynamo and Olimpia.

Tractor, headed by Paco Jémez, is going to win the Iran league for the first time.