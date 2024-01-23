Saeid Daghighi Parts Company with Shams Azar: IPL

Tasnim – Saeid Daghighi stepped down as head coach of Iran’s Shams Azar football team.

The 37-year-old coach announced he is no longer the Qazvin-based side coach.

Iranian media reports suggest that he will likely take charge of Mes Rafsanjan.

Former Malvan coach Maziar Zare is the main candidate to lead Shams Azar.

Under the leadership of Daghighi, Shams Azar secured promotion to the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Shams Azar currently sits ninth in the 16-team IPL table.

