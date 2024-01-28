Osmar Vieira Officially Named Persepolis Coach

Tasnim – Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira was officially named the new head coach of Iran’s Persepolis football club on Saturday.

He was named the assistant coach of Yahya Golmohammadi in 2023 and was part of the coaching staff of the team that won the Iran league, Hazfi Cup and Super Cup.

The 48-year-old coach will lead Persepolis until the end of the season.

Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic, Brazilian Marcos Paqueta, Italian coach Gianni De Biasi, Portuguese Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro as well as Bosnian-born Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic had been shortlisted to lead the Iranian team.

