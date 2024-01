Iran Professional League to Resume on February 14

Tasnim – The Iran Professional League (IPL) matches will resume after the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The 2023 Asian Cup will run until February 10 and the IPL will resume four days later.

Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal will also be held in early March.

At the end of first half of IPL, Esteghlal finished in top place with 32 points, followed by Sepahan (31) and Persepolis (30).