Persepolis hijack Esteghlal move for Oston Urunov

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team snatched Oston Urunov from under the noses of their archrivals Esteghlal.

Urunov has joined the Iranian giants on an undisclosed fee.

He represented Uzbekistan national football team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The 23-year-old winger has most recently played for Uzbekistan’s Navbahor.

Persepolis have also completed the signing of Fajr Sepasi young striker Abolfazl Babaei on an 2.5-year deal.