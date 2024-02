Salem Aldawsari Fit for Sepahan Match

Tasnim – Al Hilal football team’s star Salem Aldawsari is fit for an upcoming match against Sepahan of Iran.

The Iranian team will host Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Thursday in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Round of 16 in Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The Saudi club has announced that Aldawsari is ready for the first leg against Sepahan.

The second leg of the tie between Al Hilal and Sepahan will be played on February 22 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd City Stadium in Riyadh.