Tractor New Signing Milos Deletic Arrives in Tabriz

Tasnim – Tractor football team’s new signing Milos Deletic arrived in Tabriz on Thursday.

The Serbian winger has traveled to the Iranian city to participate in medical tests.

He has most recently played in the Greek football team Volos.

Deltic, 30, started his playing career in his homeland in Mladenovac in 2012.

Tractor sits fourth in the Iran Professional League, four points behind leader Esteghlal.