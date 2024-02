Esteghlal Completes Signing of Fakhroddini

Tasnim – Iran’s Esteghlal football team completed the signing of Aluminum Arak winger Milad Fakhroddini.

The 33-year-old player has joined the Blues on an 18-month deal.

Fakhroddini is Esteghlal’s third signing in the winter transfer window after Rafael Silva and Jaloliddin Masharipov.

He will replace Kevin Yamga, who will miss the rest of the season after an eye surgery.