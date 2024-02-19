Iran beat Tahiti to advance to 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup quarters [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran will face United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals after both concluded their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai group campaigns with wins on Monday.

Iran came from behind to beat Tahiti 5-3 to finish top of Group B while the UAE defeated Italy 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in their Group A tie.

The hosts, however, finished second behind the European side on goal difference and will play Iran on Thursday.

Iran fought back in dramatic fashion to defeat Tahiti 5-3 in a thrilling Group B contest.

The match burst into life in the second period with Tahiti taking the lead through Tearil Labaste and they looked to be well on course for the win when Roonui Tinirauarii doubled their advantage.

Iran, however, pulled one back just before the end of the second period through goalkeeper Hamid Behzadpuor and drew level through Seyed Mirjalili four minutes into the third period.

Behzadpuor nudged Iran ahead three minutes later with a Teaonui Tehau own goal further strengthening their advantage.

Patrick Tepa reduced the deficit for Tahiti but Mohammad Mokhtari made sure of the win with less than 90 seconds on the clock as Iran finished on seven points, one ahead of their defeated opponents.