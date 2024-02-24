Iran's title dream ended by Brazil [VIDEO]

AFC - Islamic Republic of Iran were denied a place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai final by a brilliant Brazilian comeback on Saturday.

The five-time world champions clawed their way back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and break Iranian hearts.



Brazil will meet Italy in the final while Iran will aim for a third-place finish against Belarus on Sunday.

Iran, who defeated United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the quarter-finals, were quick off the blocks at the Dubai Design District Stadium.



Their aggressive approach paid off almost immediately, with Ali Mirshekari giving them the lead with a strike from distance after just 41 seconds.

A stung Brazil looked to respond, with both sides creating chances which required great goalkeeping at both ends but it was Iran who went into the break with their noses in front.



Just as they did at the start of the tie, the reigning Asian champions got the second period off to a sensational start with Mohammad Masoumi stunning Brazil with a bicycle kick to double the advantage.

Brazil, however, pulled themselves back into the tie through an Allison penalty shortly after.



The South American side upped their tempo with Iran having to work hard to protect their lead but a moment of magic from Allison in the early stages of the third period saw Brazil draw level.



Brazil continued to push and were rewarded with the winner with just 42 seconds remaining on the clock, Brendo's strike taking them within one match of a sixth world title.