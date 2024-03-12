Teremi Ready for Arsenal Match

Tasnim – FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi is fit for the match against Arsenal for the return leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Portugal, the Gunners have a significant task ahead against a well-organized Porto side. The Portuguese team has been in good form, recognizing that many do not anticipate the team to perform as well as it did in the first game.

A big boost for Porto is the return to full fitness of its star attacker, Taremi. The Iranian, considered one of the finest experienced strikers in Portugal, is expected to play for Inter Milan next season.

Despite missing the recent games, Taremi is set to be back in the team facing Arsenal, as reported by Sport Witness.

His inclusion in the lineup adds an extra threat in attack for Porto, making Arsenal’s defensive efforts even more challenging in the upcoming match.