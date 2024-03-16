Sardar Azmoun to replace Lukaku vs Sassuolo

Romapress - Sardar Azmoun is expected to make his second consecutive start for the Giallorossi in this weekend’s fixture with Sassuolo.

Only a few days after traveling to Brighton for the return leg of the Europa League Round of 16, Roma must face Sassuolo at home on Sunday evening.

Chances are they will have to do this still without Romelu Lukaku who continues to deal with a chronic hip injury.

According to Il Tempo, Sardar Azmoun – who started in Lukaku’s place on Thursday night – will be once again given the chance to impress, this time in front of a packed Stadio Olimpico.

Azmoun was one of the team’s best performers against Brighton.