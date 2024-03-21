Porto Star May Have Already Undergone Inter Milan Medical Outside Of Italy

Sempreinter - Porto striker Mehdi Taremi may have already undergone his medicals on a summer transfer to Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Iranian international is in ongoing contact with the Nerazzurri.

For the time being, Taremi is a Porto player.

But it is only a matter before the 31-year-old leaves the Portuguese league for Serie A.

Inter have had an agreement in hand with Taremi for several months now.

The Gazzetta report that the talks that Inter had been in to sign Taremi already last summer played a factor in the player ultimately deciding to join the Nerazzurri this summer.

Inter had negotiated with Porto to try and sign the Iranian in the wake of their fallout with Romelu Lukaku. Taremi had been one of the club’s top post-Lukaku targets.

In the end, steep demands by the Portuguese clubs meant that Inter declined to sign Taremi.

But the Iranian never left the Nerazzurri’s sights. And the player appreciated the level of interest that had been shown in him.

Mehdi Taremi May Have Already Signed Inter Milan Medicals

For months now, Taremi has been committed to a summer transfer to Inter.

The 31-year-old believes that the Nerazzurri are the right next step at this stage in his career.

Taremi naturally wants the opportunity to compete for the biggest trophies.

And the Iranian international also expects a prominent role in a team, and trust on the pitch.

Therefore, Taremi has appreciated Inter’s interest.

Accordingly, the Iranian is already starting to plan for next season at Inter. To this end, there are ongoing contacts between the striker and his future club.

Medical exams would be a formality to seal the transfer.

And according to the Gazzetta, it is possible that Taremi has even already undergone these outside of Italy.

The 31-year-old had initially planned to travel to Milan to complete his medicals. However, this did not happen in the end.