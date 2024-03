Kamalvand Appointed Sanat Naft Coach: IPL

Tasnim – Faraz Kamalvand was appointed the new head coach of Sanat Naft football team on Wednesday.

He replaced Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh in the Abadan-based football team.

Kamalvand is Sanat Naft’s third coach in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) after Abdollah Veisi and Bakhtiarizadeh.

He has penned an 18-month deal with Sanat Naft.

Sanat Naft sits 16th in the 16-team table with 13 points out of 21 matches.