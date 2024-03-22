Sardar Azmoun sidelined for a month

Tehran Times - Iran and Roma striker Sardar Azmoun has potentially suffered a season-ending injury in Iran’s latest match with Turkmenistan in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The 29-year-old striker was forced to limp off the pitch in last night’s display.

In the hospital Azmoun underwent instrumental tests to understand the extent of the injury.

According to what was reported by the Iranian federation staff, the Team Melli striker suffered a torn hamstring, so the recovery time will be at least a month, romapress.net reported.