Iran into 2026 FIFA World Cup third round [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran advanced to the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and booked their place at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 after defeating Turkmenistan 1-0 in Group E of the Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 on Tuesday.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men had strolled to a 5-0 victory when the two teams met at Azadi Stadium on Thursday and following Uzbekistan's win over Hong Kong earlier in the day, they needed just a win to confirm qualification.

The deadlock was finally broken deep into added time of the first half when Hossein Kanaani sent a trademark diagonal pass for Mehdi Taremi who climbed highest to nod it into the path of Mehdi Ghaedi to rifle on the half volley past the Turkmen goalkeeper for the opener.

The result means Iran join Uzbekistan in the next round and in Saudi Arabia 2027, with both teams sitting on 10 points, while Turkmenistan remain level with Hong Kong on one point, the-afc.com reported.