Roma not hopeful in Azmoun’s speedy recovery

Tehran Times - Roma attacker Sardar Azmoun will not feature for the Giallorossi for quite an extensive period of time.

Following his most recent injury while on international duty, the 29-year-old made his return to Trigoria where he underwent tests to assess the damage to his flexor muscle.

The tests confirmed the injury and Il Messaggero reports that Roma are not hopeful in a speedy recovery.

On the contrary – the newspaper suggests Azmoun will miss at least a month of action despite an initial prognosis indicated a recovery period of 2-3 weeks.