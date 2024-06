Chadormalu Promoted to 2024-25 IPL

Tasnim – Chadormalu football club secured its promotion to the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Chadormalu defeated Darya Babol 1-0 and finished in second place in the Azadegan league table.

Last week, Kheybar Khoramabad had secured its place in the IPL.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan had previously been relegated from the IPL and Persepolis defended its title.

Founded in 2022, Chadormalu will compete in the IPL for the first time.