Iranian teams learn fate at AFC U17, U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Tehran Times - The draw for the AFC U17 and U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers were finalized at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

In the AFC U17, the 43 teams were divided into 10 groups - seven of four each and three of five - with the Qualifiers to be played between October 19 and 27, 2024.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with Saudi Arabia scheduled to host the tournament.

Iran will headline Group A, with host Jordan, Syria, Hong Kong, China and DPR Korea the other teams hoping to advance to the Finals.

The Finals are scheduled to be played on April 3-20, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Iran, Jordan (H), Syria, Hong Kong, China, DPR Korea

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (H), Philippines, Macau

Group C: Korea Republic, China PR (H), Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives

Group D: Thailand (H), India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan

Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei (H), Palestine

Group F: Japan, Qatar (H), Mongolia, Nepal

Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands

Group H: Malaysia, Laos (H), United Arab Emirates, Lebanon

Group I: Yemen, Vietnam (H), Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar

Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (H), Guam

In the U20, 45 teams were divided into 10 groups - five of four each and five of five each - with the Qualifiers to be played between September 21 and 29, 2024.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with China PR scheduled to host the tournament.

The Finals are scheduled to be played on February 6-23, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Vietnam (H), Syria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Guam

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei (H), Cambodia, Nepal

Group C: Korea Republic, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands

Group D: Australia, Saudi Arabia (H), Palestine, Afghanistan, Macau

Group E: Tajikistan (H), Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, DPR Korea

Group F: Indonesia (H), Yemen, Timor-Leste, Maldives

Group G: Iran, Mongolia, India, Laos (H)

Group H: Iraq, Thailand (H), Philippines, Brunei Darussalam

Group I: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Myanmar, Turkmenistan

Group J: Jordan, Qatar (H), Singapore, Hong Kong, China