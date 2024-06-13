Osmar Vieira leaves Persepolis: official

Tehran Times - Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira left Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 49-year-old coach, who was named as head coach of Persepolis in January as Yahya Golmohammadi’s replacement, led the Iranian giants to 2023/24 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) title.

As an assistant, Osmar helped Persepolis win Iran’s league and Hazfi Cup.

“I have been away from my family and friends for two years and it is not easy to express. The time will never go back. I spent many nights worrying about my wife and daughter whether they can return home safe. Now, my decision is to be along with my family. Hope to see you soon,” Osmar Loss Vieira said.

Former Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic is a candidate to lead Persepolis.