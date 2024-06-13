Jahanbakhsh Weighing Up Offers: Agent

Tasnim – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is weighing up offers, his agent Amir Hashemi Moghaddam said.

Jahanbakhsh will not be playing for Feyenoord next season. The winger recently said that he was in talks with the Rotterdam, but it does not seem to result in a new contract.

“There is interest from Italy, Spain and Germany to sign Alireza, and the first discussions have been held in recent days. However, we have to wait until Alireza returns from vacation so that we can make a final decision on his next team after considering all aspects,” Hashemi Moghaddam said.

The attacker’s agent expects that it will take three to four weeks until Jahanbakhsh’s new club is known. The attacker can be picked up on a free transfer, after Feyenoord decided not to include the option in the contract. The 30-year-old winger played 23 games for Feyenoord last season, persianfootball.com reported.