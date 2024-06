Brazilian Goalkeeper Polli Pens Nassaji Extension

Tasnim – Iranian top-flight football club Nassaji extended the deal of its Brazilian goalkeeper Luan Polli Gomes.

The 30-year-old goalie joined Nassaji from Brazilian club Coritiba in January on a six-month deal.

Polli helped Nassai escape relegation in the Iran Professional League (IPL) and the Ghaemshahr-based club has extended his contract.

Nassaji finished in 12th place in the table last season.