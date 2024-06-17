Southampton lead the race for Saman Ghoddos

Tehran Times - English Premier League side Southampton are allegedly leading the race to sign Iranian international winger Saman Ghoddos on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old's Brentford contract is due to expire at the end of the month, and he is widely expected to leave the Bees, sportsmole.co.uk reported.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in the attacker, who has scored three times in 53 caps for Iran.

Southampton are firmly at the head of the queue for his signature, with Saints widely expected to confirm his arrival at the start of next month.

The report claims that Ghoddos is determined to continue his career in English football, and personal terms between the two parties have already been agreed.

Ghoddos featured on 20 occasions for Brentford during the 2023/24 campaign, including 19 appearances in the Premier League, finding the back of the net against Burnley back in October.

Southampton won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship playoff final in late May.