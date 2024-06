Persepolis Keeper Beiranvand Cancels Deal: IPL

Tasnim – Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand canceled his contract with the club on Tuesday over financial irregularities and unpaid salary.

The 32-year-old keeper had terminated his deal with Persepolis last season but signed a new contract with the Reds.

Beiranvand helped Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for a second successive year.

He has been linked with the Tractor football team.