Sevilla lose out in Sardar Azmoun race as UAE move is agreed

Yahoo - Sevilla continue on their transfer hunt to sign a new striker with Sardar Azmoun rejecting a move to Spain.

The Andalucians have lost two key attackers in the space of a week with Rafa Mir joining La Liga rivals Valencia and Youssef En-Nesyri heading to Fenerbahce.

Despite the need to raise funds, as shown by those sales, Sevilla also need reinforcements and Azmoun was a long term target.

The Iranian international is under contract at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen until 2027 but the German side are open to selling him.

After spending last season on loan at AS Roma, Azmoun has been looking for a new club, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming he is moving to the UAE.

Leverkusen have accepted a €5m offer, with a medical booked for next week, ahead of joining Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

Sevilla will now look at other options for boost their attack ahead of the La Liga season.